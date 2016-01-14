UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
Jan 14 Ashmore Group Plc
* assets under management declined by us$1.7 billion over period as a result of net outflows
* investment performance was flat.
* assets under management $49.4 billion dec 31 2015
* net inflows to alternatives and overlay/liquidity were offset by net outflows from local currency and corporate debt, predominantly by institutional clients in europe and asia pacific
* growth in alternatives aum arose from inflows into a 25-year infrastructure debt fund in colombia and a capital raising to fund healthcare investments in uae.
* market weakness and volatility experienced in early 2016, notably in chinese equity markets, will doubtless lead to some investors maintaining a cautious stance
* this approach will risk missing some very good performance in emerging markets assetsSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.