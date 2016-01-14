UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Booker Group Plc
* Group sales, including Budgens and Londis, rose by 10.5 pct on same period last year
* Booker wholesale with Makro, our cash and carry division, had a good quarter for customer numbers, customer satisfaction and cash profit
* Non tobacco sales reduced by 1.3 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Outlook for profits and net cash remains in line with guidance given at interim results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.