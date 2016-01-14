UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Supergroup Plc
* Group traded in line with its planned promotional strategy throughout 11-wk period to jan 9 period
* During 11-week period from 25 october 2015 retail revenues increased by 14.6% year-on-year
* Like-for-like sales growth in 11-week period of 1.2%
* No change to guidance for full year gross margin accretion of between 40bps and 60bps
* Remains confident in delivering underlying profit before tax for full year in line with analyst expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.