Jan 14 Moss Bros Group Plc

* Total sales for 23 weeks to Jan. 9 were 4.8 pct ahead of last year

* E-commerce sales were up 32.7 pct on last year in 49 weeks to Jan 9

* Stock levels remain under close control with residual stocks having been cleared.

* Like for like sales for first 23 weeks of second half were up 4.2 pct on last year

* Retail sales were up 3.5 pct on a like for like basis in 23 week period from Aug 2 2015 to Jan 9 2016

