UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Moss Bros Group Plc
* Total sales for 23 weeks to Jan. 9 were 4.8 pct ahead of last year
* E-commerce sales were up 32.7 pct on last year in 49 weeks to Jan 9
* Stock levels remain under close control with residual stocks having been cleared.
* Like for like sales for first 23 weeks of second half were up 4.2 pct on last year
* Retail sales were up 3.5 pct on a like for like basis in 23 week period from Aug 2 2015 to Jan 9 2016
* Remains confident in outlook for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.