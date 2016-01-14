Jan 14 Utv Media Plc

* 2015 trading remained in-line with board's expectations

* To return approximately 55 mln stg of cash to shareholders as soon as possible after completion of UTV Television sale

* New annualised cost savings identified of 3.0 mln stg for full year 2017, and 1.9 mln stg in 2016.

* Plan in place to deliver double digit profit growth over medium term