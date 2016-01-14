Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Jan 14 Utv Media Plc
* 2015 trading remained in-line with board's expectations
* To return approximately 55 mln stg of cash to shareholders as soon as possible after completion of UTV Television sale
* New annualised cost savings identified of 3.0 mln stg for full year 2017, and 1.9 mln stg in 2016.
* Plan in place to deliver double digit profit growth over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.