Jan 14 Isg Plc

* Helen Cowing will take up role of Chief Financial Officer of ISG from 14 March 2016.

* Houlton expected to leave company on 30 June 2016 and will stand down as a director of board on 14 March 2016

* Cowing succeeds Jonathan Houlton who has expressed his wish to resign from company