Jan 14 McColl's Retail Group Plc

* Record christmas day sales performance for group, when we served in excess of 130,000 customers

* 6 week period we exchanged contracts on a further 9 store acquisitions, which will see group exceed 900 convenience stores in Q1 of 2016

* Like-for-like sales were slightly down by -0.7 pct, a 1.1 pct improvement compared to quarter 4 2015

* Total sales were up by 3.3 pct for 6 wks to jan 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: