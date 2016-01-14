UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 McColl's Retail Group Plc
* Record christmas day sales performance for group, when we served in excess of 130,000 customers
* 6 week period we exchanged contracts on a further 9 store acquisitions, which will see group exceed 900 convenience stores in Q1 of 2016
* Like-for-like sales were slightly down by -0.7 pct, a 1.1 pct improvement compared to quarter 4 2015
* Total sales were up by 3.3 pct for 6 wks to jan 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.