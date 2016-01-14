BRIEF-U.S. court of appeals affirms earlier judgment in favor of iStar
* Court affirmed judgment in matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al
Jan 14 UHY ECA SA :
* Its unit ECA Seredynski i Wspólnicy Sp. zo.o. Sp. k. chosen as auditor by Efix Dom Maklerski SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on April 17 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oeNlt2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)