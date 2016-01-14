Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 14 Net Mobile AG :
* Board of Net Mobile supports public takeover bid of Dusseldorf based DOCOMO Digital GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, INC.
* Board believes that acquisition of all outstanding shares by bidder is entirely in interests of company, employees and shareholders Source text - bit.ly/1KePdaf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order