DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 14 BKW AG :
* BKW subsidiary Arnold AG wins major contract
* Total order value is 25 million Swiss francs ($25 million)
* Works to be realised between 2016 and 2019 Source text - bit.ly/1PZCrk4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.