UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Association of European Businesses (AEB):
* GAZ 2015 sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 51,192 vehicles versus 69,388 vehicles in 2014
* GAZ Dec. sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 5,099 vehicles versus 7,916 vehicles in Dec. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1Q7Cuwg
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.