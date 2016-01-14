Jan 14 Debenhams Plc :

* Today appointed Sir Ian Cheshire as a non-executive director, and chairman-elect

* Nigel Northridge, chairman of Debenhams, has informed board of his intention to step down from board in April 2016

* Sir Ian will succeed Nigel Northridge as non-executive chairman on April 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: