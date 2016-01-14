Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 14 Indygotech Minerals SA :
* Updates its 2014-2016 strategy due to delay in completion of investment project in one of its unit
* Plans to finish construction of Baltic Ceramics SA plant by end of Q3 2016
* In Q2 2016 plans to start trial production of electro insulation shields in industry Technologies SA plant
* Plans to get additional debt funding in order to fulfill 2014-2016 strategy's aims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order