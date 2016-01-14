Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Jan 14 Relx Plc :
* Today accepted undertakings given by Relx, trading as LexisNexis regarding merger between LexisNexis and Jordan Publishing
* Merger of LexisNexis and Jordan Publishing will not be referred to phase 2, undertakings which were signed by LexisNexis will come into effect from this date Further company coverage:
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.