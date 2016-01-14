Jan 14 Virbac SA <VIRB.PA:
* Q4 net revenue of 206.2 million euros versus 204.2
million euros ($221.6 million) a year ago
* Total 2015 annual sales reached 852.2 million euros
compared to 773.1 million euros last year, a +10.2 pct overall
growth
* In United States: sales in Q4 reached $36.4 million, a
decline of -3.6 pct compared to last year
* Second-half consolidated operating profit-adjusted should
not increase substantially but rather remain close to first-half
result
