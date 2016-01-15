UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Jan 15 Bank Uralsib :
* Says Nikolay Tsvetkov, chairman of the supervisory board, acquires directly 15.1966 pct stake in bank
* Finansovaya korporatsiya URALSIB divested 15.1966 pct stake in bank Source texts: bit.ly/1Q1Z6wi , bit.ly/1Rp5zol , bit.ly/1J6ejwV
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
WASHINGTON, April 11 The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that polices Wall Street plans to unveil a new draft of sweeping legislation by month's end that would give the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law a major facelift.