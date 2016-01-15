Jan 15 Iag
* signed a joint business agreement between british
airways, iberia and latam airlines group on flights between
europe and south america
* joint business would benefit customers by providing
better links between europe and south america, greater choice of
flights and enhanced frequent flyer benefits
* airlines plan to seek approval from appropriate
competition authorities in south america and will inform
regulatory authorities in european union
* Airlines will expand their codeshare arrangements on
flights between and within europe and south america,
* Iag and latam airlines group joint business
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)