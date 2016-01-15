Jan 15 Iag

* signed a joint business agreement between british airways, iberia and latam airlines group on flights between europe and south america

* joint business would benefit customers by providing better links between europe and south america, greater choice of flights and enhanced frequent flyer benefits

* airlines plan to seek approval from appropriate competition authorities in south america and will inform regulatory authorities in european union

* Airlines will expand their codeshare arrangements on flights between and within europe and south america,

* Iag and latam airlines group joint business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)