Jan 15 Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Signs cooperation agreement with Fundusz Ekspansji Zagranicznej FIZAN (Fund) for mutual investment in Esotiq & Henderson unit, Esotiq Germany GmbH

* Under the investment agreement, Esotiq Germany GmbH will raise its capital by 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) via the issue of shares to Esotiq & Henderson and Fundusz Ekspansji Zagranicznej FIZAN