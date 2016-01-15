Jan 15 Centum Investment Company Ltd :

* Announces that Old Mutual Property invested 6.4 billion Kenya shillings in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre, an affiliate of Centum

* Says investment made via subscription for 10% shareholding in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre (TRCL) in newly issued stock and loan convertible into additional 40% shareholding

* Says Two Rivers Development Ltd (TRDL) has been the sole shareholder of TRLC; shareholding in TRDL to remain unchanged post transaction

* Says transaction will see Old Mutual Property hold 50 percent stake in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre

* Says upon approval, TRLC transaction likely to have material impact on Centum's returns Source text (j.mp/1J6n9Lf) Further company coverage: