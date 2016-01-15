Jan 15 Recipharm Publ Ab :

* Regulatory approval received for acquisition of Nitin Lifesciences

* Further to our announcement on 20th October 2015 that Recipharm will acquire a majority stake (74%) in Nitin Lifesciences Limited, the Indian Foreign Investment and Promotion Board has now granted approval for this transaction to take place

* Closing is expected to take place by the end of Q1 2016