BRIEF-Cyanotech and co's former CEO enters into settlement agreement
* Cyanotech - co and Brent Bailey, former CEO, entered into settlement agreement resolving disputes with respect to separation agreement dated March 31, 2016
Jan 15 Recipharm Publ Ab :
* Regulatory approval received for acquisition of Nitin Lifesciences
* Further to our announcement on 20th October 2015 that Recipharm will acquire a majority stake (74%) in Nitin Lifesciences Limited, the Indian Foreign Investment and Promotion Board has now granted approval for this transaction to take place
* Closing is expected to take place by the end of Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
April 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's drug to treat tardive dyskinesia, a side effect of antipsychotic medications characterized by uncontrolled movement of the face and body, the company said. The drug, Ingrezza, is the first treatment to be approved for the irreversible disorder, which occurs in 5 percent to 8 percent of patients taking antipsychotic drugs. Ingrezza is the company's first commercial product.