Jan 15 ENL Land Ltd :

* Cautionary announcement regarding the proposed amalgamation of ENL Investment Limited with and into ENL Land Ltd

* Says amalgamation has been approved by shareholders of ENL Investment at special meeting held on Jan. 15 , 2016

* Says shares of ENL Investment will be cancelled and ENL Land will issue to shareholders of ENL Investment 1.057 new ENL Land shares for every 1 ENL Investment share

* ENL Land shareholders adopted new constitution for ENL Land and approved amalgamation of ENL Land with ENL Investment