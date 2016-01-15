UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 ENL Land Ltd :
* Cautionary announcement regarding the proposed amalgamation of ENL Investment Limited with and into ENL Land Ltd
* Says amalgamation has been approved by shareholders of ENL Investment at special meeting held on Jan. 15 , 2016
* Says shares of ENL Investment will be cancelled and ENL Land will issue to shareholders of ENL Investment 1.057 new ENL Land shares for every 1 ENL Investment share
* ENL Land shareholders adopted new constitution for ENL Land and approved amalgamation of ENL Land with ENL Investment Source (bit.ly/1PvGEcI) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.