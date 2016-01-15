BRIEF-Tio Networks says shareholders approve of arrangement with PayPal
* Tio Networks Corp. securityholders overwhelmingly approve plan of arrangement with Paypal Holdings, Inc.
Jan 15 Assetus SA :
* Its unit Moderndach Sp. z o.o. gets contract for wooden building construction worth 212,000 zlotys ($52,512) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0372 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resonant Inc - selling stockholders may offer up to 3.3 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oVLluM Further company coverage: