Jan 15 Talentum Oyj :

* Aarne Aktan, CEO of Talentum Ltd, will step down

* Says as of Feb. 13, 2016, Juha-Petri Loimovuori will act as CEO of Talentum Ltd

* Media sales and circulation sales will be transferred to Kauppalehti Ltd through transfer of undertaking

* About 170 Talentum employees will be transferred as employees retaining their current terms and conditions to employment of Kauppalehti

* These transfers of undertaking will take place on Feb. 1, 2016

