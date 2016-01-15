BRIEF-Tio Networks says shareholders approve of arrangement with PayPal
* Tio Networks Corp. securityholders overwhelmingly approve plan of arrangement with Paypal Holdings, Inc.
Jan 15 Talentum Oyj :
* Aarne Aktan, CEO of Talentum Ltd, will step down
* Says as of Feb. 13, 2016, Juha-Petri Loimovuori will act as CEO of Talentum Ltd
* Media sales and circulation sales will be transferred to Kauppalehti Ltd through transfer of undertaking
* About 170 Talentum employees will be transferred as employees retaining their current terms and conditions to employment of Kauppalehti
* These transfers of undertaking will take place on Feb. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Resonant Inc - selling stockholders may offer up to 3.3 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oVLluM