Jan 15 UK Authorities :

* Have now recovered all of british tax payers money used to support Icesave deposit holders following firm's collapse in 2008

* HM Treasury says all proceeds will be used to pay down national debt

* HM Treasury says government has now received 4.6 billion stg from Landsbanki estate and litigation cases