Jan 15 Labat Africa Ltd :

* Update on the specific issue of shares relating to the acquisition of Reinhardt Transport Group Proprietary Limited

* Shareholders are advised that finalisation of written agreements between RTG Vendor and BEE Groupings is still in process

* Controlling shareholder of Labat, Link Private Equity Investments entering into voting pool agreement with RTG Vendor which will be signed ahead of listing of shares