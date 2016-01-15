Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 15 Labat Africa Ltd :
* Update on the specific issue of shares relating to the acquisition of Reinhardt Transport Group Proprietary Limited
* Shareholders are advised that finalisation of written agreements between RTG Vendor and BEE Groupings is still in process
* Controlling shareholder of Labat, Link Private Equity Investments entering into voting pool agreement with RTG Vendor which will be signed ahead of listing of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order