UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 Mr Price Group Ltd
* Q3 total sales growth of 6.5 pct and comparable sales growth of 3.4 pct over corresponding period in prior year
* Sales base in February and March of Q4 trading period, and beyond, is less challenging
* Although January base is still high, an improvement in sales growth rates has been experienced to date
* Cash sales, which constitute 83.2 pct of total sales, grew by 8.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.