Magnitude 6.0 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Jan 15 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Net Asset Value (NAV) per share down 1.2 percent in December
* NAV as per Dec. 30 was 284.4 million Swedish crowns ($33.29 million), corresponding to 23.49 crowns per share, versus 287.8 million crowns in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5440 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sussex Bancorp- if merger terminated, Community Bank Of Bergen County, may be required to pay co termination fee of about $1.8 million, under certain circumstances Source text - http://bit.ly/2nC1o0s Further company coverage: