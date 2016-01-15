Jan 15 Havsfrun Investment AB :

* Net Asset Value (NAV) per share down 1.2 percent in December

* NAV as per Dec. 30 was 284.4 million Swedish crowns ($33.29 million), corresponding to 23.49 crowns per share, versus 287.8 million crowns in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5440 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)