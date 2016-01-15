Magnitude 6.0 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Jan 15 Ascension Properties Ltd :
* Change to the board of directors: appointment of financial director
* Tsundzukani Mhlanga has been appointed as financial director of ascension with effect from Jan. 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
* Sussex Bancorp- if merger terminated, Community Bank Of Bergen County, may be required to pay co termination fee of about $1.8 million, under certain circumstances Source text - http://bit.ly/2nC1o0s Further company coverage: