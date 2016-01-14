Jan 14 Ansaldo STS SpA :

* FY 2015 preliminary net result of 93.0 million euros ($101.00 million), up 15.3 percent year on year

* FY 2015 preliminary revenue of 1.4 billion euros, up 6.2 percent year on year

* Preliminary order backlog at Dec. 31, 2015 of 6.4 billion euros, up 4.7 percent year on year

* Preliminary new orders at Dec. 31, 2015 of 1.3 billion euros, down 26.8 percent year on year