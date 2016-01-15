Jan 15 Zehnder Group AG :

* During the financial year of 2015, sales grew slightly from 525.1 million euros ($571.1 million) to 533.0 million euros

* EBIT for the entire year is expected to be in the single-digit millions Source text - bit.ly/1P3Ku2s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)