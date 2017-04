Jan 15 Bonmarche Holdings Plc

* Sales for 39 weeks ended 26 December 2015 increased by 5.3% and store LFL sales increased by 0.8%

* Sales for quarter ended 26 December 2015 increased by 3.4%, and store LFL sales declined by 1.3%

* Board's expectations for full year are in line with guidance issued on 16 December 2015