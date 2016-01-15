Jan 15 Ratos Ab :

* Says Torbjörn Wik new acting CEO of KVD

* After eight active years in the company, seven of which as CEO, Ulrika Drotz Molin has elected to resign to pursue new challenges.

* The recruitment process for a permanent replacement has begun.

* KVD was acquired in 2010 and is today Sweden's largest independent online marketplace offering broker services for second-hand vehicles, with sales of SEK 315 mln in 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)