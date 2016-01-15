UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Jan 15 Ratos Ab :
* Says Torbjörn Wik new acting CEO of KVD
* After eight active years in the company, seven of which as CEO, Ulrika Drotz Molin has elected to resign to pursue new challenges.
* The recruitment process for a permanent replacement has begun.
* KVD was acquired in 2010 and is today Sweden's largest independent online marketplace offering broker services for second-hand vehicles, with sales of SEK 315 mln in 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
April 11 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
WASHINGTON, April 11 The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that polices Wall Street plans to unveil a new draft of sweeping legislation by month's end that would give the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law a major facelift.