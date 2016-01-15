BRIEF-Inseego Corp-judgement entered in favor of novatel wireless
* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carucel Investments
Jan 15 Merck Kgaa
* Wins favorable ruling in English court in litigation with U.S.-based Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (MSD) regarding the use of the term "Merck"
* English High Court states MSD breached an agreement with the company by using "Merck" alone in the uk either as a trade mark or a name
HOUSTON, April 11 Compensation for three of Chevron Corp's senior leaders, including Chief Executive John Watson, rose last year due to a change in how the value of pensions are calculated.