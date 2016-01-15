Jan 15 Daniel Stewart Securities Plc

* Update on suspension

* Says Beaumont Cornish Limited resigned as company's nominated adviser (nomad) on 21 December 2015

* Says company's largest shareholders remain very committed to their long term support and company has significant working capital headroom in place

* Says have also entered into a partnership with a leading firm of advisers to high net worth individuals relocating into UK

* Says company has so far been unable to secure an appointment of nomad

* However, should shares of company become delisted from aim board will examine alternative mechanism's to facilitate trading in co's share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)