Magnitude 6.0 quake hits the Philippines -USGS
April 11 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Jan 15 Marka SA :
* Allots 11,500 series N bonds of total nominal value of 11.5 million zlotys ($2.9 million) to 5 investors
* Announced the issue on Jan. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0209 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sussex Bancorp- if merger terminated, Community Bank Of Bergen County, may be required to pay co termination fee of about $1.8 million, under certain circumstances Source text - http://bit.ly/2nC1o0s Further company coverage: