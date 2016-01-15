Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 15 Easy Software AG :
* Legal proceedings for indemnities
* Court informed that former supervisory board chairman Manfred Wagner was ordered to pay indemnity costs of 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) plus interest rates to Easy Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order