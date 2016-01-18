UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Wolseley Plc
* Wolseley Plc announces CEO and CFO succession
* Announce that John Martin, who joined Wolseley in 2010 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will succeed Ian as CEO.
* Announces today that Ian Meakins, chief executive officer (CEO) expects to retire on 31 August 2016
* Appointment of Simon Nicholls as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.