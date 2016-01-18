Jan 18 Wolseley Plc

* Wolseley Plc announces CEO and CFO succession

* Announce that John Martin, who joined Wolseley in 2010 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will succeed Ian as CEO.

* Announces today that Ian Meakins, chief executive officer (CEO) expects to retire on 31 August 2016

* Appointment of Simon Nicholls as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: