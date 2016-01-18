BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18 Horizon Discovery Group Plc :
* Revenue and EBITDA expected to be ahead of consensus driven by at least 120 pct growth in product sales
* Expects to report a full year EBITDA loss that is a positive improvement to 7.7 million pounds market consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.