Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 18 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts following S&P decision to place Casino's debt on creditwatch neative:
* Says Rallye bank debt covenants do not depend on Casino share price or rating.
* Says S&P decision to place Casino's debt on creditwatch negative has no impact on Rallye's bank debt covenants
* Says there are no covenants on Rallye bonds
* Says Casino is confident in Brazil's GPA unit ability to deliver a good performance in 2016
* Says priority for 2016 is to maintain a positive free cash flow in all Casino's Brazilian activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
LONDON, April 13 Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group have picked Morgan Stanley to advise on their planned food brand disposals, sources said on Thursday, giving the U.S. investment bank a seat at two of the consumer industry's most sought-after tables.