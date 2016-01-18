Jan 18 Connect Group Plc :
* Nick Gresham, current chief financial officer, has
decided to step down from his role and board to pursue new
opportunities
* Process to identify his replacement will commence
immediately and Nick will remain with group in order to ensure
an orderly handover
* Group will make a further announcement regarding an
appointment in due course
