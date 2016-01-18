Jan 18 Plyus Bank :

* Says receives mandatory tender offer from Tsesnabank priced 52.87 roubles ($0.6674) per ordinary and 16.41 roubles per preferred share

* Tsesnabank owns 84 pct of Plyus Bank's shares and the offer is aimed at acquisition of all Plyus Bank's shares

* The offer is valid until April 1 Source text - bit.ly/1OALLsc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 79.2175 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)