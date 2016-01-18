BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
Jan 18 Plyus Bank :
* Says receives mandatory tender offer from Tsesnabank priced 52.87 roubles ($0.6674) per ordinary and 16.41 roubles per preferred share
* Tsesnabank owns 84 pct of Plyus Bank's shares and the offer is aimed at acquisition of all Plyus Bank's shares
* The offer is valid until April 1 Source text - bit.ly/1OALLsc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 79.2175 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.