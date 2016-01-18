BRIEF-Halt Medical Inc files voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon:
Jan 18 Aedes SA :
* Files motion to court to open proceedings for composition with creditors, aimed at company's restructuring Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, April 12 A holder of sales tax-backed Puerto Rican debt, known as COFINA debt, sued Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday, alleging the bank breached its duty as trustee for COFINA debt to protect senior bondholders.