Jan 18 African Bank Ltd :

* Appointment of Guardrisk Life Limited to underwrite insurance products for African bank and Good Bank

* African Insurance Group has concluded an agreement with Guardrisk Life Limited in respect of a captive cell within that company

* Funding arrangement is expected to be transferred to Good Bank, on April 4, 2016, subject to anticipated conclusion of Good Bank restructuring proposal.

* Guardrisk cell captive commenced providing credit life and other insurance underwriting arrangements for African Bank's new business with effect from Jan. 17, 2016