Jan 18 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says its main shareholders and major shareholders of A5 Pharmacy Retail Limited (A5) reached preliminary agreement on merger of both companies

* Says merger with A5 will be carried out through additional share issue

* The additional share issue will be conducted in open subscription

* Part of the issue will be paid with stakes and/or shares in A5 operating companies and the remaining part will be offered to current Pharmacy Chain 36.6 shareholders and other investors

* Says Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to stay main company of group after merger with A5 Source text - bit.ly/1Zwj4Sg

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)