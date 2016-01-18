BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18 Genomic Vision SA :
* Reports Q4 total revenue from sales of 1.0 million euros compared to 0.4 million euros ($435,520) a year ago
* FY total revenue from sales is 2.4 million euros compared to 3.5 million euros a year ago
* Says cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2015 totaled 15.6 million euros compared to 22.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1V293v4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.