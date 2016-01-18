Jan 18 Genomic Vision SA :

* Reports Q4 total revenue from sales of 1.0 million euros compared to 0.4 million euros ($435,520) a year ago

* FY total revenue from sales is 2.4 million euros compared to 3.5 million euros a year ago

* Says cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2015 totaled 15.6 million euros compared to 22.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1V293v4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)