BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18 Silence Therapeutics Plc
* Board changes
* Appointment of Stuart Collinson, as non-executive director of company, with immediate effect
* Announces resignation of Simon Sturge as non-executive director of company, with immediate effect
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.