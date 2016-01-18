Jan 18 aap Implantate AG :

* Sales in Q4/2015 at 6.7 million euros ($7.29 million) and in FY/2015 at 28.7 million euros

* Q4/2014 sales were at 8.6 million euros and FY/2014 sales at 30.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)