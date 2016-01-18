BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18 aap Implantate AG :
* Sales in Q4/2015 at 6.7 million euros ($7.29 million) and in FY/2015 at 28.7 million euros
* Q4/2014 sales were at 8.6 million euros and FY/2014 sales at 30.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.