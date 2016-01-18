Jan 18 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Has acquired assets and liabilities of its subsidiary C2SAT Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

* C2SAT Asia Pacific is in the process of so called Compulsory Liquidation

* Says it means savings of over 5 million Swedish crowns ($581,321) annually for ASTG Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6011 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)