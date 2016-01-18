BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
Jan 18 CREVALIS Capital AG :
* Cooperation agreement of various shareholders, planned realignment of the company
* In this regard, six parties to cooperation agreement have agreed to jointly exercise their voting rights
* Parties together hold 310,665 shares of company which corresponds to approx. 36.55 pct of the share capital of CREVALIS capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.