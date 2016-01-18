Jan 18 CREVALIS Capital AG :

* Cooperation agreement of various shareholders, planned realignment of the company

* In this regard, six parties to cooperation agreement have agreed to jointly exercise their voting rights

* Parties together hold 310,665 shares of company which corresponds to approx. 36.55 pct of the share capital of CREVALIS capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)