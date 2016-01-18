Jan 18 Kappahl Publ AB

* Says Carina Ladow, Vice President Assortment and Design, will leave her employment at Kappahl during spring of 2016 in order to take up a new position

* Says the process to recruit a new Vice President Assortment and Design has begun

* Says Desiré Westerberg, Design- & Purchasing manager Kids, will coordinate the work of the assortment and design departments during the recruitment process Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)